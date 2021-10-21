Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:23 PM

Couture and Labanc score, Sharks beat Senators 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc scored in the second period and James Reimer made 30 saves in the San Jose Sharks’ 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. The Sharks improved to 3-0-0. They have outscored opponents 11-4. Drake Batherson scored for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk and goaltender Matt Murray made their season debut for Ottawa. Tkachuk, who signed a new contract last week, assisted on Batherson’s goal. Murray made 22 saves after missing the first three games with the flu.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content