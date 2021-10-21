Skip to Content
Laine’s overtime goal lifts Blue Jackets over Islanders 3-2

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored at 1:49 of overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the New York Islanders 3-2. Laine’s wrist shot from the left circle that sent him tumbling to the ice won it. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves as Columbus improved to 3-1. Mathew Barzal scored early in the third period for the Islanders to tie the game after the Blue Jackets had tallied twice in 33 seconds to end the second.

