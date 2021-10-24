Americans Hubbell-Donohue win Skate America ice dance

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the final Skate America of their careers on Sunday by a tiny margin. The U.S. ice dancers maintained their lead from Saturday’s rhythm dance and won the first Grand Prix of the figure skating season with a total of 209.54 points. They edged teammates and training mates Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who were second both days to take the silver with 208.23. Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorenson got bronze (190.13), just as they had at both their Grand Prix assignments two seasons ago; the Canadians did not have any Grand Prix opportunities last season due to the pandemic.