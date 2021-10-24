No goals as Messi plays in his 1st ‘Classique’

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Lionel Messi’s first “Classique” has ended in a 0-0 draw between Marseille and 10-man Paris Saint-Germain. The stalemate between the two bitter rivals reduced PSG’s lead over Lens at the top of the French league to seven points after 11 rounds. PSG played with 10 men after Achraf Hakimi was sent off in the 56th minute at the Velodrome Stadium in traditionally the biggest match in French football. Messi almost struck shortly before halftime when his left-footed shot from outside the area went wide and he had a close-range header saved in the 25th minute.