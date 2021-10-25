Afghanistan beats Scotland by 130 runs in T20 World Cup

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Offspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and legspinner Rashid Khan bowled Scotland for 60 as Afghanistan started the T20 World Cup with a massive 130-run victory on. Mujeeb claimed three wickets in an over to finish with 5-20 while Rashid (4-9) ran through the tail quickly to dismiss Scotland in just 10.2 overs and raise Afghanistan’s biggest win in a T20. Afghanistan had earlier posted a daunting total of 190-5 after skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat.