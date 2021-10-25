After decorated career, Lloyd will savor final game with US

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Carli Lloyd is retiring from soccer after a decorated career that includes two Women’s World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. She’ll say goodbye when the U.S. team takes the field Tuesday night against South Korea in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lloyd ranks second in the world for most-ever international appearances, playing in 315 career games. She has scored 134 goals with the United States, third most in the history of the women’s team.