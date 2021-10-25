Bayern star Joshua Kimmich at center of COVID vaccine debate

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich soccer star Joshua Kimmich has found himself at the center of a debate in Germany over the merits of vaccination against the coronavirus. The 26-year-old Kimmich confirmed over the weekend that he is yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 because of his concerns about the effects of the vaccines. Kimmich said it is “very possible that I will get vaccinated.” His comments were welcomed by the far-right Alternative for Germany party. They led to dismay among those who are banking on vaccines as a route back toward normalcy at a time when infection rates are climbing again in Germany.