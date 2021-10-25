Celta wins 3-0, keeps Getafe winless in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Santi Mina has scored twice and Iago Aspas once as Celta Vigo defeated last-place Getafe 3-0 to keep its opponent winless in the Spanish league. Mina found the net in the 55th and 73rd minutes and Aspas scored in the 58th to give the visitors their first win after two straight losses. Getafe played a man down from the 63rd after defender Djené Dakonam was sent off for a foul on Mina. Getafe started the season with seven straight losses before drawing two consecutive matches entering Monday’s game. Second-to-last-place Levante is the only other team without a league win.