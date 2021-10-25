Indiana, Purdue face more quarterback questions after losses

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm will stick with Aidan O’Connell as his starting quarterback. Indiana coach Tom Allen is bracing for another change. The quarterback quandary has resurfaced after both teams lost by double digits this weekend. While Brohm says he’s not making a change this week, Allen may not have a choice. Allen lists his top two quarterbacks, Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle, as week to week with injuries.