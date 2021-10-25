Jets rookie QB Wilson out 2-4 weeks with sprained PCL

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets will try to turn around their season without Zach Wilson for a few games. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday an MRI revealed the rookie quarterback has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined two to four weeks. Wilson was injured in the second quarter of New York’s 54-13 loss to New England on Sunday when he was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon. Saleh said the Jets will gather more information during the week before deciding whether to place Wilson on injured reserve to see if he can return after two weeks or if he’ll be sidelined longer.