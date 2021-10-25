Mayfield doesn’t practice, could miss game with Steelers

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield remains out with a left shoulder injury that could sideline him for this week’s game against Pittsburgh. Mayfield did not practice after a long weekend to rest his non-throwing shoulder. He didn’t play against Denver on Thursday, when it was disclosed Mayfield also has a fracture along with a completely torn labrum. Mayfield initially injured his shoulder on Sept. 19. Case Keenum started against the Broncos and could get the call this Sunday as well. Browns running back Nick Chubb practiced after missing two games with a calf injury.