More lawsuits over sex abuse by Ohio State doc are dismissed

By KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed more of the unsettled lawsuits filed by men who say Ohio State University officials failed to stop decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson’s rulings Monday weren’t much of a surprise, because he’d previously dismissed related cases for the same reasons. In rulings, Watson acknowledged Strauss abused hundreds of young men while Ohio State officials turned a blind eye, but he ruled the legal window for such claims has passed. Lawyers for the plaintiffs plan appeals. OSU has apologized publicly and previously announced settlements with some of the other survivors.