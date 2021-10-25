Skip to Content
Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury; Jets trade for Flacco

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets will try to turn around their season without Zach Wilson for a few games. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday an MRI revealed the rookie quarterback has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be sidelined two to four weeks. Wilson was injured in the second quarter of New York’s 54-13 loss to New England on Sunday. The Jets acquired veteran Joe Flacco from Philadelphia for a conditional sixth-round draft pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time. Flacco, Mike White and Josh Johnson will be in the mix to start for the Jets with Wilson sidelined.

