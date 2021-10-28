Koeman gone, Barcelona names Sergi Barjuan caretaker coach

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has named reserve team coach Sergi Barjuan its caretaker coach following the firing of Ronald Koeman. Former midfielder Xavi Hernández appears to be the leading candidate to take over full-time. But Xavi would have to free himself from his job coaching Qatari club Al Sadd. Barjuan will lead the team for Saturday’s Spanish league match against Alavés. Koeman had survived defeats to major rivals like Real Madrid thanks to the argument that Barcelona can’t complete with Europe’s elite due its financial troubles. Koeman’s credit ran out after Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano.