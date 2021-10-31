Defensive penalties compound Brady’s blunders, doom Bucs

By GUERRY SMITH

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to have all of the advantages when Saints quarterback Jameis Winston went down with a second-quarter knee injury. Instead, they beat themselves. Three Brady turnovers and a slew of defensive penalties aided New Orleans backup Trevor Siemian. The Bucs had a chance to take command of the NFC South. Instead their lead over the Saints has dwindled to a half-game with a 36-27 loss Sunday. The Bucs tied a season high with 11 penalties for 99 yards. That included six defensive infractions that helped the Saints score 13 points.