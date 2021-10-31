Goalkeeper’s mistake costs Sociedad victory in Basque derby

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — A mistake by Real Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro has cost his team victory against rival Athletic Bilbao in the Basque Country derby in the Spanish league. Remiro mis-hit the ball while trying to punch it away after a stoppage-time free kick taken by Iker Muniain. The game ended 1-1. Sociedad is one point clear at the top of the standings. Atlético Madrid earlier put an end to its winless streak by comfortably beating Real Betis 3-0 to stay within striking range of the leaders. Atlético is three points behind Sociedad with a game in hand.