Minter regrets not attacking Maldonado in strike zone

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — If A.J. Minter could do it all over again, he would’ve driven the ball to the catcher’s mitt instead of trying to aim it with Martín Maldonado at the plate and the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Minter could tell the light-hitting Houston catcher was trying to work a walk. Yet the Braves’ stingy relief pitcher coughed up three runs and blew a one-run lead in the Astros’ 9-5 victory over Atlanta in Game 5. He then allowed a bloop single by Marwin Gonzalez, the next batter, that plated two runs and broke a 5-all tie.