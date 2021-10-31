NASCAR: Hendrick vs. Gibbs, Chevrolet against Toyota

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The NASCAR championship will pit Rick Hendrick against Joe Gibbs as both team owners put a pair of drivers in the final four. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson will represent Hendrick in a pair of Chevrolets. Gibbs will field Toyotas for Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. It’s a winner-take-all race Sunday at Phoenix Raceway and the format means the most dominant driver and title favorite could lose the title. Larson has nine wins this year, more than double any other driver. But all four in the championship are deserving and offer a rich head-to-head team battle in the desert.