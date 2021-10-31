Torrence races to 50th NHRA Top Fuel win, closes in on title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Steve Torrence raced to his 10th Top Fuel victory of the season and 50th overall Sunday at the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals to move closer to his fourth straight championship. Torrence beat Mike Silinas in the final with a 3.717-second run at 329.50 mph at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He opened a 105-point lead with one race left at Pomona, California, in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. In the 1,000th event in NHRA history, Cruz Pedregon won in Funny Car, Dallas Glenn in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Pedregon raced to his second victory of the season and 38th overall, beating Ron Capps in the final with a 4.257 at 225.03 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.