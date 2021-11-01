Skip to Content
Bills seek new stadium funding deal in place by end of year

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A Buffalo Bills official says time is running short on the team reaching a financing agreement with public officials on its proposal to build a new stadium. Ron Raccuia says all parties are in agreement in getting a deal completed by the end the of year, but he raised concerns if talks extend into January. Though relocation remains a threat, Bills officials maintain they are focused on reaching an agreement with state and county officials to help finance a proposed $1.4 billion stadium to be built across the street from their existing 48-year-old facility. Having a deal in place by January would allow New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to include stadium funding in her budget proposal for approval in April.

