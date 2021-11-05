Cardinals down 3 assistants vs. 49ers because of COVID-19

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will be without three assistant coaches for their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols. Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, running backs coach James Saxon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin will not travel to the game. The Cardinals said on Friday that assistant special teams coach Devin Fitzsimmons will handle Rodgers’ special teams responsibilities. The duties of the other two assistants will be split among the remainder of the coaching staff.