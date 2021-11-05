Yorkshire cricket boss quits as racism crisis shakes sport

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club has resigned as the club struggles to contain a crisis over its handling of a former player’s racism allegations. Roger Hutton says he quits “with immediate effect.” He cites the club’s unwillingness to accept the claims by former player Azeem Rafiq and its refusal to apologize. On Thursday, Yorkshire was suspended from hosting international matches as punishment for its handling of the racism case that has shaken the sport. Rafiq said in interviews last year that as a Muslim he was made to feel like an “outsider” during his time at Yorkshire from 2008-18 and that he was close to taking his own life.