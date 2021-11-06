White runs for 202 yards, Arizona State beats USC 31-16

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Rachaad White ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns, helping Arizona State bounce back from two ugly losses to beat Southern California 31-16. The Sun Devils relied heavily on their run game to overcome three turnovers and their defense held when it needed to for a much-needed win. Jayden Daniels was mostly ineffective passing, throwing for 145 yards and two interceptions — both by Xavion Alford — but White made up for it after missing last week’s game with a right leg injury. USC alternated between Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart at quarterback — and neither could seem to get into a rhythm. Dart scored on a 9-yard run, but the Trojans had to settle for three Parker Lewis field goals when they had a chance to build a lead.