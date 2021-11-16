AP source: Blue Jays get Berrios for seven-years, $131M

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — A person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher José Berríos to a seven-year $131 million deal pending a physical. The Blue Jays won the pursuit for pitcher Berríos at the July trade deadline by acquiring the right-hander from the Minnesota Twins. He’ll join the team if the physical checks out. He was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season