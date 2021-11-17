Verlander gets $25M from Astros, Belt remains with Giants

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander reached a $25 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros as he comes back from Tommy John surgery, and Brandon Belt accepted an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants. Verlander, a 38-year-old right-hander, has a conditional $25 million option for 2023 as part of the agreement. He made just one start in 2020, pitching six innings on July 24 in a win over Seattle on opening day before being placed on the injured list with strained right forearm. He had Tommy John surgery that Oct. 1.