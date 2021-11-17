Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:23 PM

Verlander gets $25M from Astros, Belt remains with Giants

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander reached a $25 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros as he comes back from Tommy John surgery, and Brandon Belt accepted an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants. Verlander, a 38-year-old right-hander, has a conditional $25 million option for 2023 as part of the agreement. He made just one start in 2020, pitching six innings on July 24 in a win over Seattle on opening day before being placed on the injured list with strained right forearm. He had Tommy John surgery that Oct. 1.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content