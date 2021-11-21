Solskjaer’s time as United boss seems to be coming to an end

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as Manchester United manager appeared to be coming to an end Sunday after a fifth loss in seven Premier League games. There were denials from United officials that Solskjaer was set to leave his job in the wake of a 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday. United players were filmed heading to the training ground amid reports former players Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher, who are already on the staff, could be handed elevated roles. United has a trip to Spain on Monday for the following night’s Champions League match at Villarreal in the group stage.