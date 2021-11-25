Ymer brothers help Sweden stun Canada in Davis Cup Finals

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Elias Ymer didn’t hesitate to say Sweden could succeed at the Davis Cup Finals despite being one of the lowest-ranked nations in the competition. He backed up his words with a great opening win and then cheered on his brother Mikael in the other singles match that clinched Sweden the victory over 2019 runner-up Canada in the first tie of Group B. Croatia also won on a day that defending champion Spain was left without one of its biggest attractions after 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz tested positive for the coronavirus and had to be dropped from the squad.