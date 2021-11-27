Georgia St. dumps Troy behind Grainger, smothering defense

ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Grainger threw for two scores and the defense came up up with a scoop and score and Georgia State overwhelmed Troy 37-10. Grainger threw a 13-yard touchdown to Aubry Payne with 7:52 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Early in the second he tossed a 26-yard score to Sam Pinckney for a two-score lead before the teams traded field goals to end the half. The Panthers broke it open on Troy’s ensuing drive when Blake Carroll broke through the line and drilled Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson to cause a fumble that Jamil Muhammad returned 72 yards for touchdown and a 24-point advantage. Watson threw for 287 yards.