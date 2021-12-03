Pelicans overtake Mavs 107-91, answer blowout loss to Dallas

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, and New Orleans beat Dallas 107-91 two nights after the Pelicans lost by 32 to the Mavericks at home while letting them set a franchise record for shooting percentage. The Pelicans missed their first eight shots and started 2 of 20 before going 13 of 19 (68%) in the third quarter and outscoring Dallas 63-43 after halftime. The Mavericks shot 68.7% in a 139-107 win to start the home-and-home set, but surpassed the 26 misses from that outing early in the third quarter. Dallas shot 41%. Luka Doncic scored 21 points for the Mavericks.