Baylor holds on for Big 12 title, knocks Okla St out of CFP

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dezmon Jackson came up inches short on a desperate, fourth-down dive with 24 seconds remaining and fifth-ranked Oklahoma State fell to ninth-ranked Baylor 21-16 in the Big 12 championship game, knocking the Cowboys out of contention for a playoff spot. Blake Shapen threw three TDs while completing his first 17 passes as Baylor took a 21-3 lead. The Cowboys rallied back, then went 89 yards on 17 plays on their final drive. But their Big 12 and national championship hopes came up just short. Baylor is 11-2 and was ninth in College Football Playoff rankings. The Cowboys are 11-2 and were fifth in the CFP.