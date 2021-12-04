Big 12’s Bowlsby: CFP expansion for 2024 ‘in some jeopardy’

By RALPH D. RUSSO

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says expanding the College Football Playoff as soon as the 2024 season is “in some jeopardy” if an agreement on a new format cannot be reached soon. Speaking to reporters before the Big 12 championship game between No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Baylor, Bowlsby said expansion talks have slowed to the point where hope of implementing a new format before the current agreement ends after the 2025 season is waning. The CFP management committee, comprised of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met early this week and in Dallas and could still not reach consensus on a a proposal to expand the playoff from four to 12 teams.