ST. GEORGE, Utah — Hunter Schofield had 16 points to lead five Dixie State players in double figures as the Trailblazers easily beat Saint Katherine College 97-65. Cameron Gooden added 14 points for the Trailblazers. Dancell Leter chipped in 13, Frank Staine scored 11 and Andre Mulibea had 11. Tavon Tarpley led the Firebirds with 18 points and six rebounds.