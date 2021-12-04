Fluke goal gives West Ham 3-2 win over Chelsea in EPL

LONDON (AP) — A fluke goal by Arthur Masuaku in the 87th minute has given West Ham a 3-2 win over Chelsea and has loosened the visitors’ grip on the Premier League lead. Chelsea led twice through Thiago Silva’s header and a sublime goal from Mason Mount, but West Ham came back both times with a penalty from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen’s low shot from the edge of the area. And with just under four minutes remaining, Masuaku swung a speculative cross in from the left wing which veered toward goal and caught Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy by surprise. Mendy dove to keep the ball out but only managed to push it inside his own near post.