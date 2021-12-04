Hamilton and Bottas give Mercedes front row in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Max Verstappen slapped the wall in the final turn of Formula One’s newest circuit, handing the front row for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Hamilton jumped to the top of the qualifying board with about 80 seconds remaining in Saturday’s session. Valtteri Bottas then moved to second. Current championship leader Verstappen had one final lap to try to claim pole. The Dutchman went wide in the second turn and nearly brushed the wall, then finally gave it a hard slam in the final turn. Verstappen leads Hamilton by eight points with two races remaining.