Kaillie Humphries celebrates US citizenship with bobsled win

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries has won races for the United States before. This time, she did so as a U.S. citizen. Humphries won a women’s monobob race in Germany on Saturday. She did it two days after being sworn in as an American. Gaining citizenship was necessary for Humphries to have a chance to slide for the U.S. at the Beijing Olympics in February. The three-time Olympic medalist came to the American team three years after gaining her release from her native Canada.