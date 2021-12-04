Kilde captures World Cup downhill for 2nd straight win

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway captured a World Cup downhill race with an aggressive run for his second win in as many days. It’s more proof the 2019-20 overall World Cup champion is returning to top form after tearing his ACL less than a year ago and with the Winter Olympics in Beijing just two months away. Starting 19th overall, Kilde finished in 1 minute, 39.63 seconds to edge Austrian racer Matthias Mayer by 0.66 seconds. Beat Feuz of Switzerland was third, while Italian racer Matteo Marsaglia turned in a surprise run from bib No. 28 to take fourth. Kilde won the super-G Friday in just his third race back from a training crash last January.