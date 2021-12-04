Lewandowski scores disputed winner for Bayern over Dortmund

By CIARÁN FAHEY

Ap Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored twice against his former team for Bayern Munich to extend its Bundesliga lead with a contentious 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund fans’ anger was directed at the referee, who awarded Bayern a penalty and denied Dortmund another. Lewandowski scored the disputed winner from the spot in the 78th minute after referee Felix Zwayer awarded the penalty following a VAR check. Dortmund coach Marco Rose was sent off with his second yellow card for protesting. It’s Dortmund’s first loss at home and it leaves it four points adrift of Bayern after 14 Bundesliga rounds.