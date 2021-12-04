Mourinho’s Roma loses 3-0 to former team Inter Milan

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Roma coach José Mourinho has had a nightmare match against his former team Inter Milan. The capital side lost 3-0 at home to Inter in Serie A. Hakan Çalhanoğlu, former Roma forward Edin Džeko and Denzel Dumfries scored in the first half. Inter moved to second on the table. It is a point behind AC Milan after the Rossoneri beat Salernitana 2-0 to move to the top of the league. Napoli could move back on top if it beat Atalanta late.