Navas concedes blunder goal as PSG draws at Lens 1-1

LENS, France (AP) — Georginio Wijnaldum snatched a late equalizer for Paris Saint-Germain at Lens after goalkeeper Keylor Navas made a blunder in an enthralling French league game. Despite a second draw in the space of four days, PSG increased its lead to 13 points after second-placed Marseille lost 2-1 at home against Brest. Franck Honorat scored a second-half winner as Brest extended the longest winning run in its top-flight history. The home loss at Stade Velodrome ended Marseille’s seven-match unbeaten run. Brest moved to sixth place, level on points with defending champion Lille, which beat Troyes 2-1.