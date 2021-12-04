Newcastle beats Burnley 1-0 for its first EPL win

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Callum Wilson has scored late in the first half to help Newcastle beat Burnley 1-0 for its first victory in this English Premier League. Newcastle ended a 14-game winless run and earned desperately needed points as it tries to climb out of the relegation zone. Burnley had been unbeaten in five games but could muster only one shot on target at St. James’ Park. Wilson scored in the 40th minute after Burnley goalkeeper Nike Pope couldn’t control Joe Willock’s cross. Pope came out to the penalty spot to catch the cross but on his way down collided with Newcastle’s Fabien Schar and dropped the ball. Wilson took one touch around Pope and and fired high into the net.