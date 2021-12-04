No. 5 Baylor women hand Missouri first loss, 70-68

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had her eighth consecutive double-double with 25 points and 17 rebounds, and fifth-ranked Baylor handed Missouri its first loss of the season. The Bears won 70-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday night. Missouri took its only lead on Haley Troup’s 3-pointer with 7:11 left. The Tigers then went scoreless for nearly five minutes and Baylor scored 12 points in a row, including Smith’s go-ahead three-point play. Aijha Blackwell had 20 points and 16 rebounds for Missouri before fouling out and Troup finished with 16 points. Both teams are 8-1.