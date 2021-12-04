Origi’s late goal gives Liverpool 1-0 win over Wolves in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Divock Origi’s last-gasp goal has given Liverpool a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton that provisionally lifted it to the top of the English Premier League. Origi collected a smart cutback from Mo Salah in injury time and swiveled before slotting in the ball, just as it looked as if Liverpool would fail to score for the first time in eight months. The result lifted Liverpool above Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel’s side lost at West Ham 3-2 earlier.