Pitt QB Pickett sets 2 records in 1st half of ACC title game

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett set two passing records in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Pickett’s first touchdown pass of the game, a 22-yard toss on a swing pass to Rodney Hammond, broke Dan Marino’s school record of 79 career TD passes. Pickett’s second scoring pass, a 4-yard toss to Jared Wayne in the second quarter on a slant route, set an ACC record for touchdown passes in a season with 42, eclipsing the mark of 41 set by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in 2016.