Syracuse snaps Florida State’s long homecourt winning streak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Swider had 16 points, 10 rebounds and two big free throws in the final minute as Syracuse defeated Florida State 63-60 in the ACC opener for both teams. The loss snapped FSU’s 25-game homecourt winning streak in ACC play. The conference record is 26, set by Duke from 1997 to 2000. The Seminoles made five-straight shots, the last a 3-pointer by Malik Osborne, to make it 61-60 with 42 seconds left. With 12 seconds left, Florida State had to foul twice to force the one-and-one, sending Swider to the line. He made both attempts for a 63-60 lead, then Caleb Mills and Osborne missed 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds.