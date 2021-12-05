49ers’ Cannon taken off field in ambulance after collision

By The Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers backup running back Trenton Cannon was taken off the field in an ambulance after a scary collision on the opening kickoff in a 30-23 loss at Seattle. Cannon was attempting to make a tackle on DeeJay Dallas when his head hit the leg of a teammate. San Francisco’s training staff immediately ran onto the field and stabilized Cannon’s neck. He was eventually placed on a backboard, loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance that was brought onto the field. Cannon is in his fourth season out of Virginia State. He started the season with Baltimore before joining the 49ers.