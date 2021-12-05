AP source: Oklahoma targeting Clemson’s Venables as coach

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Oklahoma is targeting Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be its new head coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it deal was not done, though the person said Oklahoma was “going hard after” Venables and an agreement could be reached later Sunday. Venables would replace Lincoln Riley, who left last week to take over at USC.