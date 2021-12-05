Bills CB Dane Jackson draws on memories of 4 late friends

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills cornerback Dane Jackson draws on memories of four late childhood friends in preparing to take over Tre’Davious White’s starting job in the Buffalo’s secondary. The second-year player has the initials D, D, D, R tattooed on his left arm in honor of his friends, who were among his biggest football supporters growing up in Pittsburgh’s Greenway projects. Three died after being shot, and another in a car accident while being chased by police. Jackson understands he could have wound up like them had he not chosen another path by pursuing football as his ticket out. He’ll make his third career start on Monday night when Buffalo hosts New England.