Bueckers scores 22 but injured in UConn win over Irish

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 22 points but went down with an injury at the end of No. 2 UConn’s 73-54 win over No. 24 Notre Dame. Last season’s national player of the year, Bueckers was dribbling in the final minute of the game when she stumbled, twisting her left leg. She went to the floor a few seconds later and had to be helped off the court. The extent of her injury was not immediately clear. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies, freshman Caroline Ducharme had 14 and Aaliyah Edwards chipped in with 10. Sonia Citron had 19 points to lead Notre Dame. The Huskies scored the first 13 points of the final quarter to put the game away.