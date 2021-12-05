Central Michigan to play Boise State in Arizona Bowl

By The Associated Press

Boise State will play Central Michigan in the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Broncos rank No. 6 nationally in red zone offense, scoring on 92.5% of their 53 trips inside the 20 this season. Sophomore kicker Jonah Dalmas leads the FBS with 26 made field goals, including his last 18 attempts. Boise State is second in the Mountain West Conference, allowing opponents to score on 78.9% of their 38 red zone trips, with just 17 touchdowns, this season. Central Michigan, the Mid-American Conference’s freshman of the year last season, was named the MAC offensive player of the year and his 1,710 yards rushing this season are the most in the country.