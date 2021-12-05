Davis scores 23, North Carolina pulls away from Georgia Tech

By MATT WINKLEJOHN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — RJ Davis scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as North Carolina pulled away after halftime defeat Georgia Tech 79-62 in the ACC opener for both teams. The game was tied 31-all at halftime, after UNC overcame a nine-point deficit. Georgia Tech lost its second straight contest as senior guard Michael Devoe, who entered the game as the nation’s leading scorer with a 25-point average, was limited to 13 points on 5 of 12 shooting.